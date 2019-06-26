Wynnstay profits hit by warm weather and cautious farmer spending

The firm, which has operations in Llansantffraid and near Shrewsbury, saw pre-tax profit for the six months to April 30 fall to £4.1 million, down from £4.9 million the previous year.

The fall came despite revenue rising to £260.6 million, up from £218.5 million, thanks to higher commodity prices.

Wynnstay said abnormally warm winter had reduced demand for feed and feed-related products. Farmer spending, meanwhile, was affected by lower farmgate prices and Brexit uncertainty.

The group said sales were up in its agriculture division, from £160.1 million to £195 million, but operating profit fell from £2 million to £1.7 million.

Meanwhile, in its specialist agricultural merchanting division revenue was up from £58.2 million to £65.4 million, while operating profit fell from £3.1 million to £2.6 million.

Wynnstay said sales benefited from its expanded depot network, while the acquisition of Stanton Farm Supplies in April strengthened its trading presence in the south west.

Gareth Davies, chief executive of Wynnstay, said: "The combination of abnormally warm weather, which reduced feed demand during traditionally important months, and more cautious spending patterns by farmers in reaction to a softening in farmgate prices and Brexit uncertainties, created challenges for the agricultural supplies sector. Wynnstay's results reflect this.

"We continued investing in our manufacturing and production plants, and have also expanded our farming customer base, strengthening our presence in the south west with an acquisition.

"Wynnstay's long-term prospects within the industry remain strong, and at this stage of the financial year, the board's expectations for the full year outcome remain unchanged."