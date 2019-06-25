New jobs being created following £430k pub revamp

The Loggerheads pub in Loggerheads near Market Drayton will re-open mid-August with new local licensees, Justin Muldoon and Melissa Haddock, at the helm.

The Loggerheads has been closed since December and is the only pub in the village.

Building work is to start on June 24 as part of the refurbishment being carried out by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars.

Funds are being spent on a major overhaul of the interior and exterior of the pub to bring it up to date and make it more comfortable, with the changes to the garden more than doubling the seating capacity from 40 to 90.

Inside, walls are being knocked through to improve the flow between the two bars, a larger commercial kitchen is being installed to enable the pub to cater for more diners, and a disabled toilet and baby changing facilities is being added.

There will be fully glazed doors leading into the garden and the bar area will feature big screens showing Sky sports.

Outside, a new play area is being installed in the large family beer garden to entertain children and the patio extended for alfresco eating and drinking with festoon lighting, planters and large jumbrellas.

The car park is also being renovated and the exterior of the pub enhanced by new lighting and signage.

Justin and Melissa’s plans for entertainment at the pub include a weekly pub quiz, live sports on five HDTV screens, karaoke evenings and events at key times of the year such as family fun days, children’s Christmas and Halloween parties, as well as coffee and bingo for senior citizens.

Justin who has been working at The Bell inn in Tong will be moving into the pub with Melissa and their young son. Melissa was brought up locally and her mother lives nearby.

Justin said: “I’ve wanted to have my own pub for some time, so when the opportunity for The Loggerheads came up I leapt at the chance. It’s in a lovely family friendly village, and will be a fantastic pub once the refurbishment is finished. We’re very excited to be moving to Loggerheads and look forward to becoming part of the community and making new friends."

Caren Geering, regional operations director for Star Pubs & Bars, said: “Heineken is a passionate supporter of the great British pub and is investing £50 million this year in pubs like The Loggerheads to help them deliver excellent quality, attract customers and thrive in their communities for years to come. Pubs need to evolve to remain relevant to consumer needs.

"The refurbishment will take The Loggerheads to a new level, improving the appearance, comfort and facilities and creating a sociable place where people of all ages can come together.

“We’re delighted to be investing in The Loggerheads, giving it a new lease of life and that Justin and Melissa are taking it on, creating a great pub at the heart of the community. I wish them the very best in their new roles and look forward to seeing the finished pub.”