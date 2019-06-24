SysGroup acquires HNS for £1.45m

Headquartered in Liverpool, and with offices in Telford, London and Coventry, the firm has completed the acquisition of Hub Network Services (HNS) for £1.45 million.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of deals made by SysGroup in recent years, as it continues with its ambitious growth strategy to become the leading provider of managed IT services to business in the UK.

It is also SysGroup’s second acquisition of 2019, following the acquisition of Certus IT in early February.

HNS, established in 1997, is a managed connectivity and co-location solutions provider. Its customers include the Welsh Audit Office and Samaritans.

The deal will see HNS’ network infrastructure, supply agreements and extensive experience in the industry compliment and expand SysGroup’s existing managed IT and cloud hosting offerings enabling SysGroup customers to benefit from an enhanced portfolio of services and solutions that help address the increasingly complex IT landscape in which they operate.

Adam Binks, SysGroup CEO, said: “I am thrilled to have made our second acquisition of the year and look forward to working with the HNS team in due course. The acquisition of HNS further complements our existing managed services, enabling us to offer our customer base an even wider range of enterprise-grade managed connectivity services alongside our existing managed IT services portfolio.

“As SysGroup continues to grow, we’re excited by the prospects that lie ahead on our journey to become the leading provider of manged IT services to businesses in the UK, and the addition of the HNS team to the group is a big step forward on that journey. Through this time of growth, we’re committed to ensuring that our enlarged customer base continues to receive exceptional levels of service and support as well access to our best-of-breed solutions.”