Telford International Centre announces second medical event win

It follows the recent announcement that the venue has been chosen to host a major international medical congress, the Palliative Care Congress, next year.

Having been held in Birmingham for the past four years, the college was keen to consider a new venue in order to keep its event fresh.

Catherine Bithell, director of member services and communications, said: “After a few years in the same venue, we felt it was time to inject something new into this important date in the college’s calendar.

“As our showcase annual conference, AGM and exhibition, it’s important that we hold Optometry Tomorrow in a location and venue that can meet all of our delegate, sponsor and exhibitor needs and the Telford International Centre fits the bill.”

Optometry Tomorrow will focus on the very latest developments in clinical care through a programme of lectures, seminars, practical workshops and peer discussion sessions.

Alison Griffin, managing director for Telford International Centre, added: “As one of the UK’s leading optometric events and a must-attend occasion for all optometrists, we are delighted that the College of Optometrists chose Telford for its 2020 event.

“The fact that this is a growing event needing to expand to a larger venue, demonstrates Telford’s unique position within the events marketplace: we very much support events on their growth journey.

“This is reflected in the relationship we have already built with the College of Optometrists organising team. They were keen to understand how their event would map over from their previous venue and how they could experience our service prior to making a decision, so we took proactive steps to demonstrate how both our product and team service could work well for them and to reassure they would be in safe hands making the venue move.”

Bookings can be made online at optometrytomorrow.org