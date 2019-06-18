Business seminar planned for Oswestry

The Oswestry seminar will be on June 26 at The Venue at Park Hall, hosted by Shropshire business coaching and training firm Good2Great.

The morning will be run by Good2Great director Johnny Themans, who has 30 years' business and retail experience, being a former senior manager with JD Wetherspoon, and who has since passed on his knowledge and advice to 100s of SMEs in Shropshire, the West Midlands and nationally.

"These seminars are aimed at companies which have been in business for a year or more and whose owners are hoping to take them to the next level," said Johnny.

"It can be a lonely time for business owners – making key decisions about the future – especially with the uncertainty over Brexit.

"Research suggests that although 80 per cent of most business start-ups survive the first year, the survival rate after three years is only just above 50 per cent.

"Good2Great's Business Growth Roadshows focus on small changes which can make a massive difference. All businesses are different and evolve at different speeds, but the challenges they face are very similar," Johnny explained.

Among the topics covered by the seminar will be how to increase income, reduce hours worked and be less stressed. Advice can also be given on how to unlock funds that may be available to help develop the business.

Johnny said: "If you are an owner who isn't sleeping well at night worrying about your company then this seminar is for you."

Ruth Martin, of Oswestry-based Martin and Jones Marketing, attended a Good2Great start-up in the town earlier this year.

She said: "Staring up my own business was pretty daunting, but attending the Good2Great start-up workshop was a fantastic way to get it off the ground. Not only did I learn about all the business basics, but I met lots of great people all in the same position."

For more details and to book a place on one of the free roadshows, call 01746 330730 or visit good-2-great.co.uk