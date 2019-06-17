Aldi store and care home plans for Market Drayton are praised

The German chain applied to build the store and care home at the Vicon Works site off the A53, in April.

Residents have been weighing in, praising the creation of 100 new jobs and increased competition for the town’s economy. The plans are due to be decided on by July 10.

Graham Russell submitted his letter of support, saying: “I fully support this application. It will provide much needed jobs, plus more competition and choice for the existing supermarkets and their customers.

“Also, it will tidy up what is currently a very ‘scruffy’ part of town.

“The proposed care home will provide a valuable extra service for an ageing population. It is great that another national company is choosing to invest in Market Drayton.”

The ‘hybrid’ application for the site includes an Aldi store, which will create around 40 jobs, and the care home with 60 jobs.

Valerie Henderson wrote to say: “A new Aldi store would benefit Market Drayton as it brings choice to the area.

“We are not served sufficiently by the shops which are already here so I approve the plan wholeheartedly. But apart from Aldi the provision of a care facility is to be very much welcomed as these are not sufficient for this area. I very much approve of this plan.”

Kelly Bailey said that she and her family of four currently went to Newport to shop.

She wrote: “Many people, family and friends, travel out of town to Aldi to shop as the current supermarkets are either very expensive or do not have the items a family needs.

“If this redevelopment is a success it would look more attractive to one of the entrances to our town.

“A care home is a great addition to an ever-aging population.”

The Vicon Works site has previously been given planning permission for a supermarket but those plans fell through.

A report from Shropshire Council’s ecology officers recommended several conditions be added to the application to protect wildlife during the construction process.

They include: “If a great crested newt is discovered at any stage then all work must immediately halt and an appropriately qualified and experienced ecologist and Natural England should be contacted for advice.”

A separate report from the council warned that the designated area for deliveries to the supermarket is close to a residential area, and discussions between the applicants and the council about noise restrictions are ongoing.