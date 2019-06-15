Compostable bags to be tested at Aldi's Shropshire stores

From July, shoppers at Aldi’s 10 stores in Shropshire will have the option of a compostable carrier bag, available for 6p.

The new compostable bags are made from a product called Bioplast designed to be completely domestically compostable within 12 months.

Later this summer, customers in Shropshire will also be able to choose from two further bags which include a new reusable bag made entirely from Aldi back-of-store waste as well as a reusable cotton alternative.

At the end of the trial the option most popular with customers will be selected to roll out across the UK.

Aldi said the bag that is introduced across all stores could help to save up to 1,300 tonnes of plastic per year, which is the equivalent of 33.3 million carrier bags.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibly at Aldi, said: “Reducing the amount of plastic we produce is fundamental to our commitment to being a sustainable and environmentally responsible business. This trial will enable us to work with shoppers in Shropshire to identify what works for them so that we can find the best long-term solution.

“Cutting waste is part of Aldi’s DNA and we are constantly looking for new ways to reduce our environmental impact. This new trial is one of the biggest we have ever launched because we want our customers in to be involved and help us make the right decision for them and the environment.”

The trial in Shropshire is part of Aldi’s wider efforts to cut plastic across all of its UK stores.