Shropshire Chamber Business Awards: Building firm Pave Aways named county's top company

The contractor, which has its headquarters in Knockin near Oswestry, picked up the Company of the Year award at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards.

With more than 100 employees and a turnover of £29 million, the company works on a wide variety of developments from residential schemes to multi-million pound new build and refurbishment projects across a wide range of sectors.

It was up against strong opposition for the main award on the night, with Shropshire Homes and Telford firms Pickstock and Northwood Hygiene Products also nominated.

The night itself was a grand celebration of Shropshire business, with the hundreds of guests in attendance celebrating the achievements of the last year.

The awards ceremony, organised by Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and held at Telford’s International Centre, was attended by more than 600 people.

The night's other winners included Galliers Homes which won the Outstanding Customer Service award, Sugar Crave won the Best Online award, Network Telecom won the Technology, Enterprise and Innovation award, Fabdec won the International Trade Through Export award, and Border Hardwood won the Environmental Innovation award.

The recognition of business success was topped off when Tony Bywater, chairman of Shrewsbury-based caravan, motorhome and campervan dealership Salop Leisure, won the annual John Clayton Award, which goes to an individual from business who has made a significant contribution to the Shropshire community.

Shropshire Business editor Carl Jones, who has been involved in the organisation of the awards since day one, was once again be master of ceremonies at the glittering prize-giving night.

This year's guest speaker was 'Secret Millionaire’ Mo Chaudry, who was schooled and raised in Shropshire, but born in Pakistan.

Mo has become one of the richest and most successful Asian businessmen in the UK. He had earned his first million by the age of 30 as a financial adviser and property investor, and is now worth more than £100 million.

He followed in the footsteps of previous big names such as the supermodel Caprice, Paralympian Tanni Gray-Thompson, and John Timpson, who provided an inspirational speech on his life and work as the founder of the Timpson’s shoe repairs chain.

COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Pave-Aways

BUSINESS IN THE COMMUNITY

Aico

BEST MANUFACTURER

Northwood Hygiene Products

INTERNATIONAL TRADE THROUGH EXPORT

Fabdec

BEST ONLINE

Sugar Crave

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE

Galliers Homes

TOURISM LEISURE & HOSPITALITY

Love2stay, part of Salop Leisure

TECHNOLOGY ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION

Network Telecom

APPRENTICESHIPS

McPhillips Wellington

BEST NEW BUSINESS 1-5

XscapeNow!

BEST NEW BUSINESS 6+

Astar Homecare Services

BEST SMALL BUSINESS 1-5

Iron and Fire

BEST SMALL BUSINESS 6-20

Hospital Direct (Marketing)

ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION

Border Hardwood

BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 1-5

J&PR

BUSINESS AND SCHOOL ENGAGEMENT 6+

Re-Assure

JOHN CLAYTON AWARD

Tony Bywater MBE