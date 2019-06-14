50 jobs on way as pub chain Marston’s plans Shrewsbury hotel and restaurant

Marston’s has submitted a planning application to Shropshire Council to build the development on Oteley Road.

The proposed development is for a family pub and restaurant, a 39-bed dormitory-style hotel and 100 car parking spaces.

A planning statement on behalf of the applicant says: "The proposed hotel occupies a distinctly separate market compared to more traditional hotels which offer accommodation with a range of alternative uses.

"The lodge hotel concept instead focusses on providing accommodation and allowing guests to utilise the dining facilities at the adjacent pub/restaurant. The hotels are predominantly aimed at short stays for people visiting the local area rather than the events at the venue itself.

"It is considered that the core market will be for people travelling for business and leisure and tourism purposes."

If successful, it would create between 40 and 50 permanent jobs.

Shropshire Council is expected to make a decision this autumn.