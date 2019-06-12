Jaguar Land Rover could put 2,500 workers on four-day week

The staff will also be asked to agree to changes in other working practices in a ballot later this week.

It is not expected to impact JLR's factory on Wolverhampton's i54 site, where about 1,800 people are employed producing diesel and petrol engines.

It is part of a move to make the Castle Bromwich factory become more flexible and more efficient in order to get more investment in the future.

Production of the XJ model which is built at the factory comes to an end on July 5 while the XJ brand will continue to exist but it’s not been decided yet where any new XJ models will be built.

JLR announced last month it had slipped to a £3.6 billion annual loss as it continued to face slowing sales in China.

The car manufacturer was hit by a £3.1 billion write down in the third quarter of 2018, to cover falling demand for newer models and for diesel-powered cars.

Already this year JLR has made more than 4,000 redundancies across its sites as part of efforts to find £2.5 billion savings.

JLR employs nearly 39,000 at Wolverhampton, Castle Bromwich, Solihull and Halewood, at Merseyside.

The former Spitfire factory at Castle Bromwich is the traditional Jaguar factory, making the XF, XJ and XE saloons and the F-Type sports car.