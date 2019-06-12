50-year-old Filtermist hits sales milestone

Filtermist International, which is part of the Absolent Group, has just sold its 300,000th oil mist collector,

marking five decades of supporting firms in creating cleaner and more productive work environments.

Headquartered in a £3 million manufacturing facility on Telford54, the company’s global expansion plan has seen turnover rise to more than £20 million and been responsible for the creation of 17 new jobs in the last 12 months alone.

This has increased the workforce from 57 people in 2015, to today’s total of more than 90 staff members, who each receive over 50 hours of training and personal development opportunities every year.

The firm now exports its ultra-compact S-Series, FX-Series and S-Fusion oil mist collectors to over 60 countries worldwide – an international presence which has recently been strengthened with the appointment of new distributors in China, Norway, India and Malaysia. Global growth has been so successful that Filtermist has established subsidiary businesses in India, Shanghai and Singapore to support local distributors and other customers throughout Asia.

The company is also directly responsible for one of its German distributors, Bristol T&G International GmbH.

“It has been a fantastic start to our 50th anniversary year, with strong growth across all of our key markets, including automotive, aerospace, general engineering, medical and food production,” said James Stansfield, CEO of Filtermist International. “This reflects the quality and performance of our products and our ability to offer services that help our customers make sure their work environments are compliant, clean and conducive to creating the best possible employee productivity. We’ve got lots of exciting plans in place to mark the milestone. There will be a ‘50 facts about Filtermist’ social media campaign, a book charting our history and a number of short films on some of the employees that have contributed so much.”