Telford manufacturer the key for prestige projects

Telford-based Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) supplied SOLO SLIDE recessed access covers, part of its FAB PAVE range, for the £7 million revamp of Birmingham’s Centenary Square.

The covers, which give access to vital below ground services such as drainage while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface, have been installed as part of the redevelopment of the 16,000 sq m of public space. A unique feature of the SOLO SLIDE is an ergonomically designed key that allows for single person operation.

The scheme at Centenary Square, adjacent to the city’s library and International Convention Centre, is one of the largest granite paving schemes being carried out in Europe.

FSP supplied the covers to Fitzgerald Civil Engineering Contractors, which is delivering the scheme for Birmingham City Council in partnership with Bouygues UK. It has also supplied recessed access covers for an artesian well and recessed covers for lighting columns.

FSP also recently designed and manufactured bespoke stainless steel edged recessed access covers for George Lines (Merchants) Ltd for installation at the Royal Horticultural Society headquarters in Wisley, Surrey, which is laying the infrastructure for a new centre for horticultural science and learning.

FSP managing director Richard Hilton said: “Our FAB PAVE range is ideal for all paved environments particularly where a high quality aesthetically pleasing finish is vital.

“Typical applications are retail parks and public areas of high prestige such as Centenary Square and RHS Wisley. The range comes in standard sizes and depths but because of our in-house design capability, we can manufacture non-standard sizes and depths rapidly and at little extra cost.

“Our access covers are the go-to choice for companies across the globe that are looking for a stylish and cost effective solution for their drainage access.”

FAB PAVE access covers can be found in high profile locations across the UK including Trafalgar Square and Tower Bridge as well as the new £850 million Tottenham Hotspur development in north London and numerous other sporting grounds such as Liverpool’s Anfield, Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

They have also been used worldwide in the refurbishment of Eleftheria Square in Nicosia, Cyprus and the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Cannes in France where the world famous film festival takes place.