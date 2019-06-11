Shropshire apprentices lead the way at In-Comm Training Awards

Tyler Cadwallader of Bridgnorth Aluminium and Jade Higgins of FBC Manby Bowdler beat off competition from across the West Midlands to secure the 'Learner of the Year AMTC – MCMT' and 'Learner of the Year – Continuous Improvement' respectively.

The duo impressed judges with the way they have had a positive impact on the bottom line of their employers by introducing new processes that deliver a host of cost savings and performance improvements.

They were also praised for going above and beyond their day jobs by becoming ambassadors for apprenticeships, undertaking inspirational talks at local schools, museums and companies.

Bekki Phillips, joint managing director at In-Comm Training, said: "There has been a lot of negativity surrounding apprenticeships this year, with the national media quick to put the proverbial boot into the Levy and how it is failing employers across the UK.

"Talk of the number of 'starts' being down and large businesses turning the back on vocational training have dominated the headlines, but that's only part of the story and last week we had the opportunity to tell the other half.

"The annual In-Comm Training Awards provides a fantastic platform to even the playing field and inform people about the amazing things that are happening in the West Midlands and highlight the companies that deliver anything from outstanding professional services advice to those making components that help drive the latest aircraft, cars and medical innovations.

"We recognised and celebrated the best of the region's vocational talent. The stars of business and industry and, more than likely, the business leaders of the future that are helping their employers work smarter, launch new products and services and, importantly, increase sales.

"Shropshire has done really well again in securing two of the main awards, a testament to the appetite of local companies and young people to really back the apprenticeship route."

Advertising

Other winners at the In-Comm Awards 2019 included:

• Learner of the Year – Business Support: James Arnold (Brandauer)

• Learner of the Year – Management & Leadership: Adam Strong (Top Tubes)

• Learner of the Year Engineering and Manufacturing Technologies – Adam Burgoyne (Brandauer)

Advertising

• Apprentice Ambassador of the Year – David Latham (Liberty Pressings)

• Apprentice Employer of the Year – Fablink UK

• Outstanding Apprentice of the Year – Adam Burgoyne (Brandauer)

• Most Improved Learner – Ryan Lenton-Kane (IMI Precision Engineering)

Headline sponsor for the event was machine tool supplier Engineering Technology Group (ETG). Chloe Reeve, technical co-ordinator and former apprentice, was one of the judges for this year's competition.

She said: "I'm very passionate about the importance of vocational learning and ensuring more young people see it as a credible alternative to going to university, giving them the same career progression and opportunity to study towards a degree.

"The quality of entries just keeps getting better and better and the winners, highly commended and nominees are exactly the type of ambassadors we need to put apprentices on the map through tales of boosting sales, introducing money-saving processes and, importantly, acting as role models for the next generation.

"It can be hard to find the right fit when you are first starting out in engineering. However, getting to know each department – as you would in an apprenticeship – provides that extra bit of information and experience. It also gives you a feel of real life and the potential for your future development."

Over 300 people attended the In-Comm Training Awards, held for the second time at the ICC in Birmingham.

Guests were given an insight into the latest developments at In-Comm Training, before being entertained by West Midlands historian Professor Carl Chinn.