Sales down 12.2pc for JLR in May

The luxury car maker sold 42,370 cars in May with the UK sales also down by 6.7 per cent.

So far this year sales are down 9.7 per cent overall at 240,471 for JLR, which has its engine manufacturing centre at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton.

The May total included 13,142 Jaguars – down 9.4 per cent – and 29,228 Land Rovers.

Higher sales of the new Range Rover Evoque and the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE were offset by lower sales of other models/

Sales of the Discovery Sport were lower ahead of the introduction of the refreshed model, which is now on sale following its launch in May.

The fall off in sales in China in the month was 26.4 per cent with Europe down 9.6 per cent and North America1.5 per cent lower.

Felix Brautigam, JLR chief commercial officer, said: “May saw two important milestones for Land Rover with the debut of significant model updates. The brand’s best-selling Discovery Sport premium compact sport utility vehicle has been transformed from the ground up, making it almost a new car."