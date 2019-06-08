Works set to continue at historic Feathers Hotel

The new owners of the 17th century Feathers Hotel in Ludlow have applied to Shropshire Council to update the 40-bedroom hotel and alter the bar and reception area.

The Grade I listed hotel, which stands on the Bull Ring, was sold to Midlands-based Crest Hotels last year after it was forced to close following the death of a guest who had contracted Legionnaire's Disease during her stay.

Elaine Brown, 69, died in 2017 after suffering a stroke as a result of contracting the disease. Her death was linked to the hotel's outdated plumbing system.

It is not known how much The Feathers was sold for, but the hotel was put on the market in January 2018 for £2.6 million by the previous owners before it went into administration.

Crest have already spent thousands of pounds on creating a new tea room which opened last month.

The tea room, which formed the first phase of the renovation of the hotel, has space for 34 covers and serves homemade food using locally sourced ingredients

Now they plan to give the rest of the hotel an overhaul which could cost up to £1 million. It is anticipated that the 400-year old hotel will reopen fully to guests in the autumn.

The hotel's management are now focusing on refurbishing all bedrooms and corridors, creating a new restaurant and hiring new staff.

Controlled by the Singh family, the Crest chain also runs the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport, the Holiday Inn Express Liverpool/Knowsley and two hotels in Bristol.

In a design statement submitted to Shropshire Council's planning department, the new owners say they plan to remove unsympathetic 20th-century additions which have been made to the reception areas while maintaining the historic integrity of the building.

The report says: "The proposed development will preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the listed buildings affected.

"With regards to the Feathers, a heritage asset of the highest significance, the alterations will primarily affect 20th-century fabric of no historic or architectural interest, ensuring the key architectural features are preserved. There will be no alterations to the historic plan form or principal rooms.

"The proposed refurbishment of the Feathers Hotel will ensure the conservation and re-opening of this highly significant listed building.

"The works are minor and non-invasive in nature. The works would preserve the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building and facilitate its reopening. This will allow the continued conservation of the listed building and its enjoyment by members of the public, while also contributing to local tourism."

The matter will now be considered by members of the council's planning department.