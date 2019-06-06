Bloomin’ good news as sponsor signs up for Shrewsbury flowers plan

Abbey Removals Limited is the new sponsor of the Battlefield Roundabout on the A53 and A49.

Simon Peake of Market Drayton-based Abbey Removals Limited said: “We have an office in Shrewsbury and it made good business sense to promote our business at key locations in the town, whilst also helping to support Shrewsbury in Bloom.

“We are one of the leading privately-owned, family-run removal and storage firms in the West Midlands, offering a range of services from home removals, house clearances, piano moving and car transportation.

“We have been delighted with the impact that our first two sponsored flower beds on Smithfield Road opposite the bus station and the shrub bed at the Boot Steps on The Mount in Shrewsbury has made, and I had no hesitation in securing the sponsorship opportunities at this main arterial route on the outskirts of town.

“We are proud to be associated with Shrewsbury in Bloom and look forward to a long and productive relationship with them.”

Abbey Removals Limited is the latest business to join the sponsorship scheme, which sees businesses benefitting from increased advertising whilst also providing Shrewsbury Town Council with additional income to help finance the floral features and bedding displays around the town each year.

Councillor Keith Roberts, chairman of Shrewsbury in Bloom, added: “I am delighted to welcome Abbey Removals Limited to our Shrewsbury in Bloom sponsorship scheme.

"The businesses who sponsor the floral features around the town enable us to maintain our wonderful displays each year, helping to provide that 'feel good factor' for residents and visitors alike.

"It is also an ideal way of promoting their businesses at key locations in Shrewsbury.”