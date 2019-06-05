Tributes as Bridgnorth estate agent for 65 years dies aged 82

David Hall, a senior partner with Doolittle & Dalley Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents, passed away on May 21.

He was with the company for 65 years, having joined as an articled clerk in 1954. In the early days David worked alongside his father Raymond and was primarily involved with the management of agricultural estates and investment properties. He became a partner in 1961.

Colleague John Andrews, who worked alongside David since 1967, looked back on his impressive career.

He said: "In the early 1960s David recognised the trend towards home ownership and launched Doolittle & Dalley into residential house sales to run alongside the long-established property management part of the business.

"He introduced the D&D emblem, after which many other local companies adopted initials in their headings and he also revolutionised the presentation of the company by introducing the orange company colour which is still used today.

Influx

"His inspiration and appetite for success and hard work was taking the company on a new journey. This resulted in the company growing and taking on additional staff to deal with the influx of business which included survey and valuation work, rating and property development.

"David loved hard work, and not satisfied with just having a growing estate agency, he also launched into property development, ran a building company and went into farming."

Advertising

John added: "In the late 70s and early 80s, David embarked upon further expansion into property management and short-term lettings. This has become a major part of the business conducted by Doolittle & Dalley and the growth and strength of the company continues. This provided opportunities for his son Richard and daughter Tracy to join the family business at Doolittle & Dalley, reputed to be one of the largest most respected in the area.

"A man with outstanding qualities of both strength and leadership, enabled Doolittle & Dalley to prosper.

"Thanks to David’s leadership, Doolittle & Dalley is now one of the last remaining, privately owned firms of chartered surveyors trading for over 125 years."

David Hall's funeral is being held at St Mary’s Church, Kidderminster at 2.30pm on Friday, June 7.