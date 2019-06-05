Müller is top for dairy brands in UK

According to Kantar’s 2019 UK Brand Footprint report, the dairy giant is also the eighth most chosen fast-moving consumer goods brand in the UK, picked 217 million times throughout 2018.

Müller has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford.

Its portfolio of branded products include Müller Light and Müller Corner, alongside Müller Rice, Müller Milk and Frijj.

Müller says it is investing heavily in its capabilities and people to develop, manufacture and market a new generation of branded and private label dairy products, made with milk from 1,650 farms in Britain.

Kantar’s Brand Footprint ranking measures Consumer Reach Points (CRPs) to measures a brand’s strength in terms of the number of times brands are chosen by shoppers.

Michael Inpong, chief marketing officer at Müller, said: “We’re so proud to be the number one dairy brand in Britain. This is not a position we take for granted, and we’re driving confidence with our customers, farmers and consumers through unprecedented investment in the British dairy industry, and initiating new ways of thinking for the long term.

“We’re revolutionising the yogurt category, reinvigorating our fresh milk business, reviving milk in glass bottles, a Great British icon, pioneering new ways of agricultural thinking and bringing our brand to life in lots of new and interesting ways.

“Unlike many of the other most chosen FMCG brands, we’re still relatively young. We’re on an exciting journey to leverage the power of Müller, become truly consumer centric, drive category growth and build a better business.”