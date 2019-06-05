Foreign investment proves key for West Midlands

Indian Group Tata has had a major impact since it bought Corus Group 12 years ago. It has since become Tata Steel, which has a major operation in Wednesfield.

IN 2008 Tata also bought Jaguar Land Rover and it has invested heavily in building up the luxury car maker with a £1 billion engine manufacturing centre now in full operation at the i54 to the north of Wolverhampton.

Attracting foreign direct investment is a key plank of the regional growth strategy which has also seen huge fresh investment from the United States and China.

Last year United States food company Cargill created 100 jobs with a £35 million investment in a new chicken processing line at is base at Balliol Business Park, Bilbrook.

Chinese giant Fosun also bought Wolves for £45 million in 2016 and has since invested heavily in the club leading to it establishing itself in the Premier League.

Major global companies have also been choosing the West Midlands because of its industrial heritage and position at the forefront at the forefront of the advanced manufacturing sector.

International events like MIPIM at Cannes in the south of France have provided an opportunity to showcase investment opportunities in the region to an international audience.