Network Telecom completes £500k office extension

The extension, which was undertaken by McPhillips, came as a result of high numbers of staff appointments to match the fast- paced growth of the company and its increased service offering.

The project took 20 weeks to complete and came in on budget at about £500,000.

It was a family affair for the firm as a number of its customers were contracted to work on the extension including; Eco Electric, Security Wise, Chrisbeon, Telford Blinds, SSP, DPS Architects and Benbow Brothers.

Paul Maxfield, founder and MD of Network Telecom, said: “I am really pleased with the result, the extension looks amazing. We have experienced huge growth, both in terms of sales and employees, within the last 12 months and we now have a fantastic space to house our brilliant workforce.

"A big thank you goes to everyone involved, from the companies who worked so hard on the extension to our neighbours who put up with months of construction. Not to mention our employees who waited patiently for the extension to be completed.”