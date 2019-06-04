EFAFLEX to join industry leaders at event

Telford-based EFAFLEX will join industry experts at The Made In the Midlands Expo, taking place on June 20 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

The event will bring together thousands of business delegates and industry leaders from sectors including automotive, oil and gas, aerospace, retail, defence and medical.

Darren Turrell, UK managing director at EFAFLEX, said: “We are proud of our company’s 40 plus year heritage.

“During that time, our doors have meant that we have become the supplier of choice for many clients, who rely on their design and build quality to help drive performance improvements throughout their business. Our high-speed doors are not roller shutters. For one, they operate at EFAFLEX is a privately owned business employing over 1,200 staff up to four metres per second opening time, and also have the highest insulation properties to reduce energy costs by as much as 50 per cent.

“This is our third year of supporting The Made in the Midlands Expo. It gives us the ideal platform to network with existing customers and demonstrate to prospective buyers what makes EFAFLEX unique.”

The Expo is free to attend and will showcase the biggest collection of Midlands manufacturers under one roof.

Mr Turrell added: “This year we will be demonstrating our sales app. This programme is a perfect tool to build a clients’ requirement as a 3D render. Literally, at the click of a button we can input dimensions, door type, colour, and control systems to give a realistic representation of how their door would look and operate in situ. It really helps customers through the decision making process. Our high-speed doors are built to order, but that doesn’t make them unaffordable.”