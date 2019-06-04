10,000 connection milestone for Shropshire telecoms firm

The multi award-winning firm says the figures show more companies are looking at remote working as an increasingly viable alternative and that companies are getting on with business despite the continuing uncertainty of life after Brexit.

Pure Telecom is an independent telecoms provider based in Shrewsbury which specialises in providing tailor-made solutions for individual business needs to companies of all sizes.

Matt Sandford, CEO, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have reached the important milestone of 10,000 mobile phone connections on the O2 network and are fast approaching 11,000 in quarter two.

“Achieving this milestone is down to a combination of strong growth (22 per cent net base growth in 2018) and customer retention.

“Our clients know we always place customer service as our top priority and this is reflected in our industry-leading retention rates (monthly churn rate of 0.47 per cent). These figures are a testament to the continued dedication and hard work of our team.

“These O2 figures make up 80 per cent of our mobile business so obviously we work with other network providers too – the provider has to be right for the client.

“Things are moving rapidly in the mobile business area, it’s an important moment for us and comes just as we have secured a contract to work with the national charity, Macmillan Cancer Research.

“These are exciting times for Pure as we continue to expand our client-base as more businesses become aware of what we do and how we can help them succeed in a competitive marketplace.”

Pure Telecom offers services including telephony, cloud, business applications, connectivity and managed services.

Mr Sandford added: “I strongly believe the increase in mobile phone connections is a fair and accurate representation of business growth across not only Shropshire and the West Midlands but the whole country.

“We are also seeing more companies and their employees discovering the benefits of remote working. We are at a point now where offices in many cases are becoming an unnecessary and expensive ‘extra’.

“In today’s world a mobile phone becomes your ‘mobile office’ and can probably service the vast majority of working needs. As we progress and technology and connectivity improve, get faster and more efficient we will see increasing numbers turning to remote working, able to work from anywhere and everywhere – something that is already being borne out by our connection figures.

“The figures have also been helped by our successful expansion into Birmingham and the winning of several national contracts.”