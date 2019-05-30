Motor dealer Furrows unveils plans for 'super site' in Telford

Furrows Group is transforming the former petrol station site, opposite its Haybridge Road FordStore dealership in Telford, as part of an ongoing programme of investment which has been worth more than £1.5 million in the last three years.

Managing director Dave Farthing said work had already begun to create the used vehicles “super site” which is due to open towards the end of June.

“As a company, we are committed to investing in the local area and the used vehicles complex is the latest in a long line of major developments and refurbishments we’ve carried out in the last few years.

“We already have a used vehicles team operating on part of the site, but this expansion will give us the opportunity to increase our stock from the current 120 used cars and commercial vehicles, to around 200.

“Thanks to the sales success of our Furrows FordStore over the road, we are taking in more and more quality used vehicles in part exchange, and so it’s a great opportunity to be able to grow this side of the business even further.

“Customers will also benefit from having a Ford main dealer on the doorstep to offer after-sales support and service facilities, and thanks to our 100-year heritage, they can rest assured that our commitment and dedication to the local area is second-to-none.”

The super site will stock all makes and models of used cars and commercial vehicles, but will specialise in Ford vehicles in particular, and new state-of-the-art offices are also being built.

“We’re hoping that as the operation grows, it will create additional jobs, adding to our total number of employees of over 300 across our dealerships in Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry,” said Dave.

Advertising

“This is a really exciting time for Furrows, and we’re delighted to have been able to redevelop the site to create the greatest stock of quality used cars in the area in such a convenient and easily accessible location.”

Furrows Group celebrated its centenary in 2018, and in the last three years the company has invested heavily in its facilities right across the county.

"The investment has included new showrooms for Skoda and Ford at Oswestry; extensions to the Kia showrooms at Telford and Shrewsbury; extension and refurbishment of the Mazda showroom at Shrewsbury; new hi-tech entrance created at Shrewsbury; and construction of Ford PartsPlus offices and warehouse in Telford to service Shropshire and Wolverhampton.