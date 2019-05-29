Telford businessman banned from being director for 11 more years

Double glazing director Gary Kelvin Link, 41, from Telford, received the new disqualification order for running a firm while already serving a previous ban.

Link was given the order following a hearing before District Judge Keyser at Telford County Court.

The court heard that CGL Contracting Limited, incorporated in August 2014, had traded nationwide as a double glazing contractor. The registered director was Christopher David Jordan.

Just over a year later, however, cash flow and contractual issues caused the company to enter liquidation in December 2015.

Investigation

The liquidation triggered an Insolvency Service investigation, which uncovered that Link had been acting as a director despite not being appointed as one, and while he was disqualified from doing so.

Investigators established that Link had previously been a director of Glass Link Manufacturing Limited and Glass Link Architectural Limited.

Both companies entered liquidation in March 2005, and Link was banned for eight years from April 2008 as a result of causing the company to maintain inaccurate, misleading and/or inadequate records.

Advertising

The court also heard that both Link and Jordan caused CGL Contracting to trade to the detriment of tax authorities when they failed to file any tax returns.

Link is disqualified from directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Warning

Jordan is also banned from running companies after he previously agreed to a three-and-a-half-year disqualification undertaking, effective from June 2017.

Jane Knight, deputy head of Insolvent Investigations, said: "This 11-year disqualification serves as warning to other disqualified directors tempted to flout their bans that we will take action in order to put a stop to their unscrupulous behaviour."

Glass Link Manufacturing was previously based, in Stafford Park, Telford.