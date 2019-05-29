Illustrator Hannah hoping to draw on good start

The talented illustrator set up her business, Scribble Inc, in November and it has already seen her work with clients in places such as Manchester, Cardiff and London.

The former Newport Girls’ High School pupil works with clients, including businesses and unitary authorities, to help them get their message across through illustration, aiding things like trade show events, workshops, meetings, and infographic displays.

Hannah, who has a first class honours degree in illustration with animation already boasts clients including the University of Manchester, Telford & Wrekin Council, the charity Pause and security firm Naimuri.

She said: “I’ve always been intrigued by drawing. I used to draw every day on everything, practising and practising.

“I studied art and design as a diploma at Newport High. One of my tutors said ‘you’ve got something here, practice it, train in it’.

“I graduated last summer from Manchester School of Art in illustration with animation with a first class honours degree.

“I was working with a cyber security company. I was illustrating for them and helping them to communicate really complex messages and ideas for their SME customers.

“From knowing I had their support I started scribbling and that was in November. I knew the demand was there and I was shooting myself in the foot by signing up to each company.

“Speaking to people who have started their own business, a lot have said they regret not doing it sooner. While I have few responsibilities as possible, I thought why not start up my own business.

“From word of mouth I picked up so many customers. its really niche. Most of my customers are either in London or Manchester.

"The Midlands don’t have this yet so I have quite a special service. I am excited because my base is growing here now.

“I am halfway between Manchester and London so why not take advantage of all of the amazing businesses here who have a message but can’t quite get it to the people.”

Hannah, whose official title is a graphic recorder, said every project is personalised to her clients, using the methods most suited to their needs. “I create a digital version of it as well which is great for printed media, web content, social media, their websites.

“Marketing material is really powerful because people interact with something better which is handmade because it is personal. It gets used in so many different

ways. I am starting to animate some of the illustrations which will be very eye-catching.

“One of the most interesting projects I have done is a 25-metre timeline for a business around their office, that was a lot of fun. I went through that many pens.”

Hannah’s talents for drawing has already seen her make it through to the final in the Next Generation Awards for Young Entrepreneur.

“It was really for start-ups with no funding. I don’t think they could see where the funding would fit in for me. But the experience was great and they said they loved having me there and might want to work with me in the future.”

Growing demand for her services means Hannah will soon move into the garage at her home in Newport which is currently being converted into an office. Looking ahead, Hannah said she would love to start up her own workshops and work with clients overseas.

“Everywhere I go people say they can’t draw, so to have the power to be able to facilitate workshops would be amazing. I want to educate people of all ages and show people from young age creativity is in all of us.

“I think we are naturally visual people. Everyone can draw. Hieroglyphics was one of the first forms of communication we used. A picture speaks a 1,000 words

“I would be willing to travel anywhere. I currently go to places like Cardiff, Doncaster, London and Manchester. I would love to go overseas. I know there is a big following of this graphic recording in Italy.”