New jobs created as butchers and delicatessen opens in Shrewsbury

Experienced butcher Jason Bradley, of Beaman and Sons Bridgnorth, established in 1890, has launched Bradley’s Butchers & Delicatessen.

It has opened at 1 London Road, next to the town’s Column roundabout, and providdes local meats, fish, cheeses and bread.

It also sells local ales and wines, with fresh hot and cold sandwiches available to take away, along with coffee and cakes.

Towler Shaw Roberts completed the letting of the end of terrace premises, previously the Shrewsbury home of Bathstore, the UK’s largest specialist bathroom retailer.

Jason said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in Shrewsbury where people are more than willing, and in fact more likely, to use independent retailers rather than the big multi-nationals.

“We have great premises and a super location with eight parking spaces at the rear of the building.”

Amie Barter, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, added: “It’s in a prime location and there was a lot of interest when the building became available.

"Jason is really excited about bringing a variety of quality products to the area.

“TSR continue to manage the shopping parade on behalf of the landlord in which Bradley's Butchers & Delicatessen are based as part of our management portfolio, so this is another exciting addition.”