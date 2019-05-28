Mid Wales woman wins major title

Nan Williams, who founded UK-based PR agency Four Communications in 2001 and built it into a full-service agency has received this week a SABRE Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement.

Born in North Wales and living on Anglesey until she was five, Nan was then brought up in Llanidloes where she attended Llanidloes High School. One of her fondest memories of life in mid Wales is winning a major ward at the Machynlleth National Eisteddfod in 1981.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been honoured with this award – it will take absolute pride of place in my office. I couldn’t have got where I am today without the help of the amazing team of people we have always had around us since founding Four.

“I live in London these days but keep a close eye on life in Wales, working with our Wales team Four Cymru - based in Aberystwyth and Cardiff - with clients such as the Welsh Government and specialising in public sector and food industry communications.”

In the 18 years since Nan co-founded the business, she has built Four from seven people to around 350, making it one of the UK’s 15 largest PR agencies and just outside the world top 50.

With offices in the UK and in the Middle East, the independent agency’s services span public relations, media planning and buying, public affairs, social media, advertising, design and digital.

After receiving a major investment from the Business Growth Fund in 2015, Four doubled its size in the following four years. Currently 11 acquisitions later, the business goes from strength from strength.