HR Solutions Shropshire boosted after client wins

Telford-based HR Solutions Shropshire says it has added a number of new clients to its growing portfolio in recent months.

Ishbel Lapper, who launched the company 18 months ago, says good HR has never been more important.

“Because of issues such as Me Too, GDPR and modern slavery, businesses of all sizes need to know the importance of being on top of HR and employment issues.

“We offer a bespoke service - giving our clients all the benefits of an in-house HR team without the cost. That personalised service is just what companies need."

Ishbel said her clients includes stately homes, media companies, farmers and engineers and she had also advised vets, printers and website companies among others over the past 12 months.

Ishbel has more than 20 years’ experience in HR, working for some of the country's best-known retail names, and her professional qualifications include chartered membership of the CIPD as well as a degree and masters.

