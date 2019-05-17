Three cheers for prize-winning Shropshire beer

Hop & Stagger Brewery’s Bridgnorth Porter, owned by Bob Hayes, was named a silver medal winner in the International Cask Ale category at The International Brewing and Cider Awards 2019.

The competition, which attracted entries from more than 200 breweries and cider mills from around world, was judged by an international panel of 50 judges.

Over 1,000 beers and ciders from 50 countries were submitted for judging, which took place over an intensive three-day period.

Judging categories ranged from ultra-low ABV beers to high-strength styles, showcasing the versatility and variety found in modern-day brewing.

Cider categories included different fruit varieties, hopped and ice ciders, as well as judging across sweet and dry styles.

The awards culminated with the medal presentations at London’s Guildhall.

Mr Hayes, who runs the Hop & Stagger Brewery at Norton, Bridgnorth, said: “It is an amazing honour to be judged by industry professionals from around the world and be awarded a medal.

"I am incredibly proud of the beers we brew and the hard work and dedication of everyone at the brewery. I would also like to thank those dedicated drinkers who have been behind us since we started brewing.”

Speaking of this year’s medal winners, Ruth Evans MBE, director of brewing technology services who oversee the awards, said: “It brings me great pleasure to announce the medal winners, and no small measure of pride to be involved in our fantastic industry.

"These awards are a bastion of excellence, and we are always sincerely impressed by the talent of the medal winners.

"With each round of awards, the standards are pushed ever higher. Competition is fierce, and receiving a medal is an achievement to be truly proud of. My congratulations to all!”