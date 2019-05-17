Huge rise in cost of pavement permits in Shropshire

The unitary authority has increased the annual cost of a pavement permit from £50 to £311.

New applications are even more expensive at £413.

One shop owner in Oswestry says if the cost is not overturned she will simply stop selling the plants that she keeps outside.

Louise Idoux runs the Oswestry Herbarium on Albion Hill in the town.

She said: "I have had the shop for 15 years and the pavement permit allows me to put the specialist herbs that I sell on special staging outside. It has always cost me £50 a year."

She said she was outraged by the huge increase in the cost of the licence.

"I was filling in the renewal form and it wasn't until I came to the end that I saw the new cost. My jaw fell to the floor," she added.

The qualified herbalist practitioner said the plants she sold were the more unusual herbs used in the treatments. She also sells health foods at the store.

Advertising

She said: "I only make between 20-50p on the plants that I sell and I have worked out I would have to sell about 2,000 a year to cover the cost of the licence.

"It is due for renewal on June 14 and, if this cost stands then I simply wont be able to sell them in future."

She said the decision would have a knock-on effect on her customers and on those who supply her plants.

Oswestry town councillor, Mike Coppock, said he would take up the matter on behalf of those who have pavement permits.

Advertising

He said: "At a time when local independent shops are struggling and the Government is looking for ways to help, Shropshire Council is slapping a big cost on businesses if they have an A-board, tables and chairs, fruit and veg or just some plants outside like the Herbarium does.

"Such pavement displays brighten up the town centre."

Shropshire Council's website says that pavement permits are for businesses that wish to expand the space they have by using part of the pavement.

It says: "The permit enables non permanent structures like shelving and storage to display goods for retail premises and tables and chairs for cafes and bars to be placed on the pavement. There is no charge for permits for non-profit making organisations such as charity shops or voluntary groups."