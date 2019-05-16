More passengers fly from Birmingham

Passenger numbers rose 4.1 per cent on Aprillast year to 1,002,473.

Scheduled traffic accounted for 87 per cent of the total, with charter passengers making up the remaining 13 per cent.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport said: “It’s great to see passenger figures rising as we warm up for the summer months. We’ve seen an incredible uplift in passengers travelling further afield to more of the tropical destinations we have on offer including India, Cape Verde and Jamaica to name a few.

“With the airport re-developments to kick start next month and new routes set to launch just as we approach peak travel time, we’re looking forward to welcoming many more passengers through our airport doors.”

Charter routes which saw significant year-on-year growth included Bridgetown, which almost doubled in demand (up 83.25 per cent), Palma de Mallorca (57.39 per cent) and Montego Bay (45.28 percent).

Scheduled routes which also saw growth in comparison to last year included Antalya (up 102.47 pe cent), Paphos (78.52 per cent) and Ibiza (60.68 per cent).