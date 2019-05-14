SmartWater invests £300k in new Telford facility

Having been based on Stafford Park since the launch of the business in 2004, SmartWater is now moving to offices in Central Park in Telford.

Phil Cleary, CEO of the multi-million pound international business, which he founded following a career in the police service, said it was an exciting move for his team and the development of the business.

He said the investment in the new premises would incorporate a new contemporary complex with a state of the art R&D facility, laboratories and bespoke product demonstration areas. In addition, the offices will house a fully functioning control room from which they can manage and monitor the critical assets of critical infrastructure clients, including Network Rail, Verizon and many major retailers.

Mr Cleary said: “Our business started with the award-winning traceable liquid SmartWater back in 1995 which, in partnership with police services around the world, has helped solve thousands of crimes, ranging from armed robbery to theft of critical assets from national infrastructures.

“However in 2019 our business has moved on so much and has evolved into an array of specialist services offered across all industries and in multiple jurisdictions, such as insurance services, supply chain solutions and the ethical sourcing of raw materials.”

The new headquarters of SmartWater will offer the team new opportunities with highly sensitive scientific instrumentation, expanding the forensic capabilities of their product and, as a result, the range of its commercial applications.

Mr Cleary added: “SmartWater is involved in so many different industries now and techniques are more advanced than ever before. In order to develop these techniques further, it was vital we had the right premises.

“For example, one day our teams will be working alongside police tracking property stolen from the rail network or detecting trespassers on the track, the next they’ll be monitoring the passage of mosquitoes helping to suppress outbreaks of malaria.”

Mr Cleary said a demonstration lab would also be a key part of the business, as products such as the SmartWater Fog Cannon, recently launched with Co-Op, could be demonstrated within the new building.

The SmartWater team consists of former detectives who work with police forces across the country, award-winning scientists and a dedicated team of support staff.

Statistics show that SmartWater security products are one of the strongest deterrents and surveys show that criminals are less likely to target a premises where SmartWater is advertised as used.

The move is taking place over the next few weeks before the SmartWater team will be opening their doors for an official open day for their UK and international clients and reseller clients.