Medical congress heading to Telford

The 2020 Palliative Care Congress will take place on March 19 and 20 at the event venue.

Launching as a now annual event that moves around the UK, the Palliative Care Congress is hosted by the Association for Palliative Medicine of Great Britain and Ireland (APM) and includes the APM Annual General Meeting.

It is anticipated to attract over 500 delegates from across the world and will utilise the entire first floor at the TIC. Previous venues have included Glasgow, Harrogate and Bournemouth, but the event has never taken place in the Midlands before.

Organiser Kate Smith said: “With the need to hold this annual event at different UK locations, our starting point is often to look at a map, review where we’ve been before and which areas we haven’t visited. Of course, there’s much more to it than just that though. Whilst we hadn’t previously held congress in the Midlands, just any venue wouldn’t necessarily have met our needs.

“Simply, Telford offers us an ideal mix of appropriate space to meet the needs of our event which is comprised of a mix of speaker platforms, practical workshops and breakout areas; great transport connectivity and on-site facilities; and importantly for us, it was competitively priced.”

Alison Griffin, managing director for the TIC, said: “Whilst we have a strong track record of securing repeat business here in Telford, it is always immensely gratifying when we engage with new clients who are discovering what the International Centre has to offer for the first time.

“With an event such as the Palliative Care Congress, which has a commitment to change venue each time it is held, we know that we’re potentially up against every other venue in the UK so to have secured this event for Telford is an enormous coup for all involved. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming a diverse mix of doctors, researchers, nurses and allied health professionals working within the field of palliative care when the event is held next year and to working with the team in the meantime to deliver a special congress.”