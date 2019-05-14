Get in the picture with YouTube sessions for businesses

Two special free sessions will give new and small companies the chance to learn everything they need to know about producing a video, launching a YouTube channel and why it is an essential part of modern business life.

The fully-funded day-long workshops are being staged by Focus Digital, delivered by Coventry University Enterprises Business Solutions and supported by the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin.

The first workshop is being held on Thursday at the Telford Innovation Campus in Priorslee and is then being repeated on May 21 for a second group of delegates.

Claire Critchell, manager of the Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the event would be hugely beneficial for all new and growing SMEs which wanted to get to grips with video.

“This workshop will show just why YouTube is so important to business these days and how SMEs can set about making the most of it.

“Our experts will show you the benefits of promoting your product/company with videos on the platform, setting up and promoting your YouTube channel, how to make a video and a chance to practise some of the skills you have learned.”

The event gets under way at 9am for a 9.30am start and runs until 4.30pm. Lunch and refreshments are provided as part of the workshops, which are part funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

To qualify, your company must be based within the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership area, be an SME with fewer than 250 employees and have a turnover of less than £35m or balance sheet not exceeding £30 million.

To book a place on Thursday's event go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/youtube-video-workshop-tickets-59215467056.

To book a place on the May 21 workshop visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/youtube-video-workshop-tickets-59215845187