Filtermist kicks-off Learning at Work Week with £100k investment in skills

Filtermist, along with sister companies Multi-Fan Systems, Dustcheck and DCS Group, has committed to giving every employee a minimum of 50 hours training every year, a commitment that could total nearly 12,000 hours.

This will include job specific courses, personal development opportunities and access to the recently launched competency workshops that cover continuous improvement, positive approach and teamwork, time management, protecting people and our environment, professionalism and quality and customer experience.

They will also be able to tap into masterclass sessions that will be delivered by senior management and external experts/trainers.

Ensuring its workforce is fully skilled is an important part of the group strategy, which features ambitious targets to increase its presence in key markets, including automotive, aerospace, food, medical and high value engineering.

"Our people are our greatest asset, so it makes perfect sense for us to invest in them, ensuring they are fully trained to the latest industry standards," said Johanna Morris, director of group HR.

"We have also looked at some key personal development opportunities linked to our company culture, whilst providing funding to help individuals gain specialist qualifications and degrees that will help support their future career development.

"Learning at Work Week is a great campaign that encourages all sizes of companies to embrace skills and training in a fun and engaging way. We're really looking forward to it and making sure we are well on our way to meeting our annual commitment of 12,000 training hours per annum."

The development culture spans across all businesses, with Chris Harper, general manager of Multi-Fan Systems, embarking on a BA in Business Management through the University of Wolverhampton and Lydia Barber, group marketing manager, studying towards the CIM Level 7 Marketing Leadership Programme.

Two apprentices – James Lloyd and Billy Mabbot – recently completed their apprenticeships with the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology (MCMT) and are now full-time Filtermist employees, whilst Brandon Dixon recently achieved his Level 2 NVQ Engineering Apprenticeship.

Nathan Thorley, junior production engineer at Dustcheck, added: "I joined the company as an apprentice welder back in 2013 and spent two years working towards my City & Guilds Level 3 Fabrication and Welding, before enrolling on the BTEC Diploma Level 3 in Engineering.

"The support has been consistent throughout my time here, both in funding learning opportunities and advice from older members of staff. I'm now studying on day release towards an HNC qualification (Foundation Degree), with the option of topping the qualification up to a full degree."