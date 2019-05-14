Businesses urged to back 2020 Queen’s Awards launch

A launch ceremony for the 2020 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is being held at University Centre Shrewsbury on May 23 by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and the county’s Lord Lieutenant, Anna Turner.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity.

Marches LEP chairman Graham Wynn urged businesses to attend the free event to hear about some of the benefits which winning a Queen’s Award can bring.

Mr Wynn said: “There are no awards which carry as much prestige in business as the Queen’s Awards and, because they are judged solely on merit, they are open to a wide variety of enterprises.

“Winners can vary in size from large international companies to small businesses with just a handful of employees, so they offer a real chance for all our companies to shout about their success.

“I hope that as many businesses as possible from across the county take up the invitation to attend this event and see just what winning a Queen's Award could do for their business.”

The launch event – which gets under way at 8.30am – will hear from Peter Richards of Telford-based digital manufacturer Protolabs, which scooped an award for International Trade last year and Mike Forrester of Orchard Valley Foods of Tenbury Wells, which was granted an award for Enterprise in 2016.

To book a place at the launch visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/queens-award-for-enterprise-shropshire-launch-tickets-61563199186