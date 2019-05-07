Vital HR training on offer at Shropshire workshop

Shropshire HR is working with the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire to stage the event at Theatre Severn on May 17.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager, said the event would be a practical and effective look at what small companies can do to handle HR policies and procedures with confidence.

“It’s a fact that around 90 per cent of Shropshire businesses employ fewer than 10 people, and in such small businesses it can sometimes be frustrating when there is not a dedicated team to deal with HR issues.

"This course will help give delegates the knowledge to check their own policies, processes and procedures and to share examples of good practice with others.

“We will cover topics such as the contract of employment, absence management and disciplinary and capability procedures to ensure delegates are fully briefed on their statutory requirements.”

Specific topics being covered on the day also include the importance of induction, developing and reviewing the staff handbook, disciplinary and grievance processes and policies which support the employment lifecycle, parental and other leave.

To book a place on the course – which costs £80 per delegate with lunch included and runs from 9.30am to 4pm – contact Shropshire HR Business Partner Darren Edwards on 07458120561 or email darren.edwards@shropshire.gov.uk.

Shropshire HR is the brand for the not for profit HR services delivered by Shropshire Council, which has been providing support to organisations in the public and private sector for over 35 years.