Shropshire construction firm recognised for quality

Pave Aways has been re-awarded the ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 18001 for health and safety and ISO 14001 for environmental management following a rigorous reassessment by an independent organisation.

The firm, which has its headquarters in Knockin, near Oswestry, has held the accreditations continuously since 2010. The quality management and environmental management standards were granted until 2022 and the health and safety certification until 2021.

Pave Aways has a client roster that includes local authorities, hospital trusts and health boards, manufacturers, colleges and universities.

Managing director Steven Owen said the global standards recognised the framework that Pave Aways had in place to ensure it delivers excellence across the three key areas.

“Pave Aways has been built on a culture of delivering the highest possible quality at every turn, whether that’s customer service, health and safety on our sites or delivering schemes that are environmentally sustainable,” he said.

“These are priorities we have set ourselves but this independent verification from outside experts, who have inspected and audited our processes, is confirmation to our clients, our suppliers and contractors that we are operating at the highest possible level in these areas.”

He credited the firm’s continuing ISO success to Pave Aways’ health and safety manager Steven Taylor.

“Steve is extremely experienced and ensures that our health, environment and safety systems continually develop and improve. The reaccreditation of these globally recognised standards is a major achievement for Pave Aways as a whole but it wouldn’t have happened without the dedication and hard work of Steve,” he added.