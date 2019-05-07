Schneider Electric opens new safety academy in Telford

The 660 square metre facility will enable Schneider Electric to increase both the number of health and safety training courses it runs, as well as the number of training places available on each course by up to 40 per cent.

The new facility boasts a 280 sq m hands-on demonstration and training area with over 70 low, medium and high voltage switchgear products, connected in configurations that simulate real-world operational environments. There are three state-of-the-art 16-seater training rooms as well as a number of break out areas.

Courses at the facility will be available to both Schneider Electric customers and partners.

In addition, all Schneider Electric UK employees, including the more than 450 based at the Telford site in Stafford Park, will now receive health and safety training at the facility.

Last year, the firm trained thousands of delegates on the safe operation of low, medium and high voltage electrical products, including staff, customers and partners.

For the last five years, it has been running courses from its training facility in Coventry. The popularity and demand for its specialist courses led to the decision to invest in a new facility to increase the quality and capacity of the training on offer.

Paul Lloyd, health, safety and sustainability directer at Schneider Electric, said: "The training centre in Coventry has been in place about seven years. We had outgrown the facility so we had a commitment to move from there to our main corporate site in Telford.

"Health and safety is a fundamental pillar of what we do and we provide operational safety training to about 4,500 employees in the UK and our customer base.

"Late last year the warehouse at Telford had a reduction in footprint so an area of indoor warehouse space became available to us.

"We had a 12-week build programme and operationally we were ready about three weeks ago and we have already delivered one or two training courses, both internally and externally prior to the official launch.

"In terms of health and safety you can never be complacent and one of the things the academy does is demonstrate our continued commitment that we don't become complacent. We want our people to go home safe everyday."

Mike Hughes, zone president of Schneider Electric UK and Ireland, added: "Understanding how to install, operate, maintain or handle low, medium or high voltage products safely is absolutely imperative whether those products are manufactured by Schneider Electric or any other firm.

"We are incredibly proud of our new state-of-the art training facility here in Telford. The practical training room is one of the largest in the country offering delegates a best-in-class training experience. Our aim is to ensure that whatever the set up in terms of equipment in their own place of work, the training received here will give people the skills, knowledge and experience to work safely.

"We’re really excited to open this new safety academy and offer our high-quality training courses to even more businesses across the UK and Ireland."