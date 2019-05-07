Restaurant plan for former Oswestry clothes shop

Sophie Dillon has applied to turn the former Sissy Blu women’s clothing store in Beatrice Street, into an eatery open until 11pm Monday to Saturday.

The plans were submitted to Shropshire Council by agents Berrys. Sissy Blue moved to a site in Smithfield Street last year.

Ms Dillon currently owns Hayes Barn bed and breakfast off Racecourse Road, Oswestry, which is at the centre of its own long-running planning saga.

The application states: “3 Beatrice Street, Oswestry, is a relatively small shop unit in Oswestry town centre.

“It is material that the building is located within an area of the town centre that is characterised by commercial and retail premises including restaurants/takeaways.

“The proposal for a café/restaurant in this location is therefore not considered to give rise to any adverse impact in this regard.”

“The proposal is not considered to be of a nature that would generate any significant odour issues and, as previously detailed, the characteristics of this part of the town centre further that it will not adversely affect its locality.”

“The proposed café/restaurant will be open from 8.30am till 3.00pm and 5pm till 11pm Monday to Saturday.

“These opening hours are considered to be appropriate given the use of surrounding properties (i.e. commercial and retail premises, including restaurants/takeaways) and will not give rise to any detriment to nearby amenity.”

It adds: “It is considered that the proposal constitutes permitted development.”

The Hayes Barn application is due to go before the North Planning Committee in the near future.

She had applied to open a restaurant and drinking establishment at the site, but it was rejected over highway access and noise concerns.

Fresh plans were lodged but a series of concerns were raised which needed addressing. Shropshire Council said the plans would be determined in the near future.

Ms Dillon has been contacted for comment.