Marie achieves her lifetime ambition

Marie Bramwell will now lead the team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury and Telford, taking over from Laurie Riley who has held the role for the past seven years.

"I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as managing director of such a progressive and well-respected firm," said Marie.

"I have always said that it was my lifetime ambition to achieve this position, so it doesn't get any better than this – it's a real honour and a privilege and I'm looking forward to what the future holds for all of us at Dyke Yaxley."

Marie joined the board as operations director in 2006, and has played a key role in helping to shape the business and its direction since then.

"Moving forward, I want to ensure that we continue to meet and exceed the expectations our clients have of us, and that we constantly develop our services to keep us at the forefront of accountancy services in the local area."

Marie initially joined Dyke Yaxley on a student placement and took up a full-time job with the firm after she graduated. She qualified as a chartered accountant in 2001, and moved on to manage the tax department before becoming operations manager prior to joining the board.

"My role has been to direct the day-to-day development of the firm's departments and to ensure our policies and procedures are followed in line with our business objectives.

"In my new position, I believe my experience of keeping a clear customer focus throughout my time at Dyke Yaxley will be invaluable in the way we take the company onwards. It's a challenge I can't wait to get started on."

Laurie, who will continue as a director of the company, said: "Marie brings a vibrancy and dynamism to the role of managing director that will be welcomed by clients and staff alike, and I can't think of anyone more suited to the position.

"With her dedication and commitment, I know she will be a huge success at the helm of Dyke Yaxley, and I'm looking forward to supporting her as she takes the firm into the next chapter."