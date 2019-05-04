Jobs at risk as Telford Tesco deli counter to close

Tesco has confirmed it will close its deli and hot counters at some of its stores following a recent review, including the Tesco Extra at Wrekin Retail Park.

Changes are expected to take place at the store later this month, but the supermarket has not confirmed how many redundancies will be made.

Tesco spokesman Keith Jackson said: "Following a recent review, we are making changes to the counters on offer at a number of stores.

"As part of this we will be closing the counters in our Telford Extra store in Wrekin Retail Park.

"We will be doing all we can to help colleagues affected by these changes, including offering alternative roles with Tesco wherever possible.”