Death of retired Shifnal businessman who drowned on holiday was tragic accident, inquest told

Michael Curle, who previously lived and ran a business in Shifnal before moving to Cornwall, died in Sri Lanka on March 7 last year.

The inquest held yesterday in Wellington was told that the 75-year-old had been on holiday at the time with his wife Diane.

Coroner's officer Ceri Badham said he was a 'fit and healthy' man and shortly before his death he had gone for a walk.

She said his wife became concerned when he didn't arrive back for lunch, their hotel was notified and search parties were sent out.

Ms Badham said his body was found on the shore and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The inquest heard he had drowned.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman said Mr Curle was a 'fit man, well used to swimming and exercising wherever he was'.

But he said the retired managing director got into difficulty in the sea and concluded his death had been accidental.

Mr Curle was born in Wolverhampton where, at the age of 19, he went into timber felling.

In 1965 he bought his first Bedford TK lorry and digger that was to begin the start of M J Curle Ltd – a firm specialising in plant and machinery hire.

Michael married Diane in 1967 and they had two sons, Stephen and Stuart.

The family moved to Sunnymead Farm in Shifnal and later had two daughters, Cherie and Victoria.

He was also a grandfather to Joseph, Shelby, Harmoni, Harleigh, Charlie, Thomas and Rosie.

Michael expanded his business over the years with low loader lorries and Caterpillar diggers.

Paying tribute to him last year, his family said he became well known in the haulage industry as a ‘sincere, genuine businessman with a heart of gold’.

Michael’s daughter Cherie Chilton said: “He was a very hard working man who loved his family."

Michael was also a farmer at Sunnymead Farm and kept livestock.

In 1992 Michael bought a holiday cottage in Polperro, Cornwall.

Cherie said Michael volunteered to work on the fishing trawlers and was loved by everyone.

She said: "His passions were not only his family and grandchildren.

"He loved walking, sea fishing and swimming.

"He loved life and lived it to the full. He was a great man who shall be missed by many."