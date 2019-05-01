National brands coming to Newport in development of old Budgens site

Scheduled to open this summer, the Baddeley Court retail scheme will also have a further 6,800 sq ft site available for retails or leisure shops.

The retail development will also include a 130-space car park.

Andrew Thomson, of developer Freshwater, said: “We have been evolving these plans for a little while and are very pleased to be on site now, transforming the vacant space into a vibrant retail area.

"This is a significant investment and a vote of confidence in the town and its retailing.”

Mark Cherry of retail agent Smith Price RRG, advisors to Freshwater, said market towns like Newport were bucking the trend when it came to the High Street.

“We’ve seen significant interest in these units and are pleased to be able to announce a strong line-up even before we finish the transformation," he said.

"Despite all the negative stories regarding the state of the retail market and the High Street generally, market towns like Newport are still robust retail centres and there is strong demand for the quality retail space that Baddeley Court will provide.

"The two remaining units are available as one large area if required and are ideal for a leisure, catering or traditional retail business.”

Footfall

Earlier this year, Patrick Beech, chairman of the town's Chamber of Commerce, said the development would bring footfall back to that area of Newport.

"It’s a step in the right direction that they’re so invested in Newport,” he said.

“In other towns they’re pulling out. While other high streets are struggling, Newport is bucking the trend."

A total of 57 jobs were lost across Shropshire when Budgens shut its doors in March, 2017.

In Newport, there were 30 employees hit by redundancy, while 27 in Ludlow lost their jobs.

The company said it was not commercially viable to continue operating in the two shops.

Across the country a total of 815 staff were made redundant.