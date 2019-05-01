Cadbury workers accept new pay deal

The employees at the Cadbury sites, which include Chirk near Oswestry, Birmingham and Marlbrook in Herefordshire, have accepted the deal which will run until March 2022.

Year one, starting in March this year, will see a 2.7 per cent increase and the retail price index rate for years two and three.

Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, described the deal as "a good package in uncertain times".

Unite national officer for the food industry Joe Clarke said: “We are pleased that by a large majority – 75 per cent – our members, who are covered by the national agreement, have accepted this three year pay deal.

“We believe that this is a good inflation-proofed pay package given the uncertain times we are going through and the economic challenges posed by Brexit.

“This package will provide a level of financial security for our 1,000 members for the next three years and I would like to pay tribute to our reps who greatly assisted in the negotiations.”

Cadbury, formerly Cadbury's, is a multinational confectionery company wholly owned by Mondelez International since 2010. Its best known products include Dairy Milk and the Roses collection.