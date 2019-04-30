MNA Digital to host free digital marketing workshop for Shropshire businesses

MNA Digital, the online arm of Shropshire Star publisher the Midland News Association, will be staging the event at Haughton Hall on May 16 to help delegates understand the ever-changing web landscape.

Andy Hill, managing director of MNA Digital, will give the talk, drawing upon his 25-year experience not only of working in Shropshire but from his earlier work at Zoopla and Autotrader.

The workshop organisers say the morning event is designed for local small and medium-sized enterprises, with the being aim to provide real-world advice and techniques which those attending can use to generate more business from your website.

Digital experts will be on hand to provide free one-to-one consultations for business delegates.

Digital sales campaign manager Natalie Coughlan, who is organising the workshop, said: “It can be tough knowing where to focus your efforts when you plan your digital marketing. Those who join us on May 16 can get the latest digital marketing tips and advice.

“Whether you’re looking to get started online, learn more about PPC, SEO or social media our team will be on hand to help. Don’t miss out save your space today.”

The event will be informal, with free breakfast and networking to start and then an interactive presentation from Mr Hill, followed by the free one-to-one sessions.

Save your space by registering through Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/2IPcokx) or call 01902 928 662 for more information.

The Haughton Hall workshop is the second to be staged by MNA Digital. In March representatives from a range of companies attended the first event, held at Casino 36 in Wolverhampton.