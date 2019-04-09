Telford apprentices feature in new film

Olly Hodnett and Lora Kalmane are both employed as digital engineering apprentices with Telford-based structural design company TDS.

Passionate about sharing with others what a career within construction can mean in the digital era, they were keen to be involved in the #thisisdigitalengineering film.

Watch the film here:

This is Digital Engineering

The pair started their career journey with the Construction and Design Centre of Excellence (Cadcoe), a specialist training provider delivering apprenticeships in digital engineering for the construction industry.

Before starting out on their chosen paths, neither were fully aware that a career in construction could mean using cutting edge design software, augmented reality, virtual reality and drones on a daily basis.

Having been through Cadcoe's 14-week intensive training in CAD software and 3D design technologies, they felt they wanted to make sure those who are in the process of deciding what to do with their own futures knew about the opportunities available.

They are both involved in the 'detailing and design' element of the construction process, working closely with architects, engineers and using 2D and 3D modelling design software, to produce digital drawings in preparation for fabrication and manufacture.

Olly, 20, has just been offered a permanent position as a digital engineer with TDS.

He said: "We are working with the latest design technologies every day, we trained in amazing facilities, and at the end of it all we get to see the projects we've worked on become a reality. It's a shame so many people don't realise that a career in construction isn't just about being on a building site."

Lora, who is 17, has already made swift progress through opting for apprenticeships.

She said: "I can't believe just 18 months into my training I have already worked on the designs behind some of the UK's most well-known builds, including Manchester Airport, Tottenham Hotspur and Wimbledon Court 1.

"I was really excited to be involved with the film. It shows the complete journey a digital apprentice goes on, from our early training, through to joining your employer and presenting to clients. We even had the opportunity to go to see the project featured throughout in Bath, where drones were used to capture the final shots."

Cadcoe works in partnership with Dudley College of Technology. The intensive 14-week training is delivered by digital engineers within the colleges Advance II – a centre for education in advanced construction technologies. Once completed, apprentices join the world of work, where they complete their digital engineering apprenticeships.

There are currently opportunities available in Telford for anyone looking to get involved with digital technologies and the design element of construction. Cadcoe's next course starts at the end of this month.

For further information, contact Cadcoe by emailing hello@cadcoe.com or calling 01952 605549.