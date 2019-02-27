Telford businesses calling for more CCTV coverage

A councillor who raised the issue admitted he wasn’t in favour of the proposal himself as it suggested using public money for private companies’ benefit, but said he was “strong-armed” into it by constituents in St Georges.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council agreed to seek three quotes for cameras.

Chairman Richard Overton said the parish council had received a request from businesses in Church Street asking them to explore installing a camera.

“There have been a number of incidents where police have been called,” he said.

“The CCTV camera on the square doesn’t pick up the shops in Church Street.

“Businesses there say they would have some reassurance if they were covered.”

Councillor Thomas Hoof, who represents the St Georges ward, said: “I’m generally opposed to the public sector paying for things for the private sector.”

He added that main streets like Church Street experience relatively low crime, compared to residential areas.

“However, I’ve had so many phone calls after I said I was against it that I put it on the agenda for this meeting,” he said.

“They’ve strong-armed me.”

Priorslee councillor Ian Fletcher said: “As it’s likely to benefit the businesses, we should write to them and ask what contribution they would be willing to make.”

Councillor Overton said: “This was first raised at the January meeting, but the borough council is doing a new contract with its CCTV providers and we were waiting to see if there were any benefits to us being a part of that.”

Councillors voted to instruct clerk Wendy Tonge to obtain three price quotations from camera providers but also continue to liaise with Telford & Wrekin Council about their CCTV schemes.