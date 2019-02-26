More than 100 homes planned for land at airport

A public consultation is being held to give people the chance to have their say on the proposals for the site at Bobbington, near Claverley.

The airport’s owner, MCR Property Group, is holding the meeting about the ‘future of the airport’ and its plan for an ‘Airport Village’.

It is understood the plans are for the south side of the airport, where a former cinema is located.

In a post on Facebook, airport manager Brian Rawlings, said: “I can confirm that proposals are being assessed to build around 100 houses in the small, presently derelict area by what is called the ‘old cinema’.

"The intentions of this development would be to raise much-needed capital to reinvest into the airport infrastructure and most importantly help secure the future of the airport as GA airfield.”

A spokesperson for MCR said: “The proposed residential development of 112 new-build dwellings will occupy disused brownfield land.

"This will help to fund three new hangars, an improved technical area and other necessary investments, which will enable the airport to operate sustainably into the future.”

The public meeting will be at Bobbington Village Hall on March 7.

Advertising

Preview

A flyer advertising it states: “It gives an opportunity for members of the public to preview the design and vision for the airport.

The proposed, airport-led, mixed use development, referred to as the ‘Airport Village’, aims to deliver the right level of capital investment to ensure the airport thrives.”

However the plans are expected to cause backlash among some local residents and businesses.

Advertising

One council source, speaking on anonymity, told the Express & Star, said: This will be controversial and there will certainly be a lot of people against it."

Under the proposals, the homes would be built just a stone's throw away from the airfield.

This has caused concern among some people use the airport.

Another source, who works at a nearby business and wished to remain anonymous, said: "This is what we are saying, in aviation terms the plans are silly.

"Houses will be right next door to the fuel bay where there is heavy helicopters and Apache helicopters.

"This project will damage the airport. It is not a good situation."