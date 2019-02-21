Lovell helps Morgan Sindall’s record results

The group delivered record adjusted pre-tax profit, which was up 23 per cent to £81.6 million on revenue of £2,97 billion – a 6 per cent increase on 2017.

It reported a committed order book of £3.6bn and a regeneration and development pipeline of £3.1bn.

During 2018, Lovell built more than 2,500 homes across England, Scotland and Wales ranging from new-build open market homes, private rented sector housing and affordable homes to large-scale refurbishment and housing-led regeneration programmes.

Major Midlands projects include a £21mn development set to bring 151 open market sale and affordable homes to a former industrial site in Steelhouse Lane, Wolverhampton.

Following the acquisition of the former Stourbridge police station, Lovell is set to start work on the conversion of the town centre building into Station House – 30 one- and two-bedroom high-specification luxury apartments.me creating open market sale and affordable homes at Orleton Lane, Wellington, Shropshire.

Work is continuing on Queensbury Park, a £42m development with Homes England at Priorslee, Telford, which will create 220 homes, including 165 homes for open market sale and 55 affordable and shared ownership homes.

Lovell regional managing director Stuart Penn said: “Our focus for 2019 is on continuing to drive strategic growth across the Midlands where our total forward order book is now at £390 million. Lovell’s ability to offer such a comprehensive range of solutions to our clients and partners, and in particular our expertise in land-led residential development, has led to our involvement in some of the region’s most important homes schemes. We’re excited to be working with our partners to deliver urgently-needed high-quality brand-new homes available to people on a range of incomes and look forward to completing work on 450 homes in the region this year.”